Nebraska vs. Illinois is the best college football game of the weekend.

The college football season gets underway with week zero starting Aug. 28 and a few games being played. While no top-25 teams will take the field, it’s still college football! (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Seeing as how the Fighting Illini vs. the Cornhuskers is the only game featuring two P5 teams and it’s a conference game, it’s a very easy choice for game of the week.

Plus, there are a lot of storylines to watch with this one. Scott Frost is fighting like hell for his job, fans are turning on him and people in Lincoln appear ready to throw in the towel.

A loss to Illinois to open the season would be a shot to the gut for Nebraska and fans across the country.

Nebraska is under investigation for NCAA violations, and I’m formally demanding (not requesting, but demanding) Scott Frost be left alone. When I bring down Nebraska, I want to look him in the eyes as he’s fired. I don’t want him fired for this nonsense. pic.twitter.com/9u7AvWhwiQ — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) August 19, 2021

On the other side of the coin, Bret Bielema is now running the show in Champaign and he’s been tasked with making them relevant.

As many of you know, Bielema and I have been locked into a struggle for several years, but it became very lopsided when his career imploded at Arkansas.

Now, he’s back to being a head coach at the P5 level, and nobody is happier for him than me. Nobody enjoys a feud when only one side is crushing life.

I need Bielema doing well! It’s not fun when it’s just me walking all over him!

For all those reasons and more, Nebraska vs. Illinois is the best game on the schedule this weekend. Tune in at 1:00 EST on Fox to check it out!