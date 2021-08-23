Former NHL Player Jimmy Hayes Dies At The Age Of 31

Former NHL player Jimmy Hayes has died.

The Boston College hockey team announced Hayes’ death Monday afternoon on Twitter, and wrote, “Boston College Hockey is heartbroken over the passing of Jimmy Hayes. Our thoughts and prayers go out to the entire Hayes family.” (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Boston College Hockey is heartbroken over the passing of Jimmy Hayes. Our thoughts and prayers go out to the entire Hayes family. pic.twitter.com/2nL59U6Fgs — BC Hockey (@BCHockey) August 23, 2021

According to the New York Post, the cause of death for the former hockey star at the age of 31 isn’t known at this time.

Hayes spent time playing for the Blackhawks, Panthers, Bruins and Devils during his career.

Former NHL player Jimmy Hayes has died. 31 years old. I just chatted with him last week at a golf course. He leaves behind wife Kristen & two young boys, 2 and 3 months. Also brother Kevin, three sisters and a Mom and Dad. Devastating news for family and Boston hockey community. pic.twitter.com/fgtwyYQ4IO — Bucci Mane (@Buccigross) August 23, 2021

This is obviously incredibly tragic news, and there’s really not much else to say about it. Hayes’ days in the NHL were behind him but at the age of 31, he had everything in front him.

He had an entire life to life outside of hockey. Now, at the age of 31, he’s passed on to the other side.

RIP Jimmy Hayes. Gone way too soon. Sending love and prayers to his family. pic.twitter.com/ba0HkQtvYz — Duck Duck Gusev (Universal DH wanter) 🌵 (@DuckDuckGusev) August 23, 2021

Death is never easy, but it’s substantially harder when we’re talking about the death of a man with decades in front of him.

Men in their early thirties aren’t supposed to be dying. They’re supposed to be building a life.

A young dad with a beautiful family. Rest In Peace, Jimmy Hayes. https://t.co/PPjhaJGq3p — Darren Dreger (@DarrenDreger) August 23, 2021

Our thoughts and prayers are with Hayes’ family and friends during this incredibly tragic time.