Former NHL Player Jimmy Hayes Dies At The Age Of 31

NEWARK, NJ - OCTOBER 17: Jimmy Hayes #10 of the New Jersey Devils in action against the Tampa Bay Lightning during the second period at the Prudential Center on October 17, 2017 in Newark, New Jersey. (Photo by Adam Hunger/Getty Images)

David Hookstead Sports And Entertainment Editor
Former NHL player Jimmy Hayes has died.

The Boston College hockey team announced Hayes’ death Monday afternoon on Twitter, and wrote, “Boston College Hockey is heartbroken over the passing of Jimmy Hayes. Our thoughts and prayers go out to the entire Hayes family.” (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

According to the New York Post, the cause of death for the former hockey star at the age of 31 isn’t known at this time.

Hayes spent time playing for the Blackhawks, Panthers, Bruins and Devils during his career.

This is obviously incredibly tragic news, and there’s really not much else to say about it. Hayes’ days in the NHL were behind him but at the age of 31, he had everything in front him.

He had an entire life to life outside of hockey. Now, at the age of 31, he’s passed on to the other side.

Death is never easy, but it’s substantially harder when we’re talking about the death of a man with decades in front of him.

Men in their early thirties aren’t supposed to be dying. They’re supposed to be building a life.

Our thoughts and prayers are with Hayes’ family and friends during this incredibly tragic time.