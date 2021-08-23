Massive Brawl Breaks Out During French Soccer Game Between OGC Nice And Olympique Marseille

A huge brawl started Sunday during a game between OGC Nice and Olympique Marseille.

Dimitri Payet had a bottle thrown at him and didn’t hesitate before throwing it back into the stands. That’s when all hell broke loose. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Fans stormed the field and the chaos is unlike anything I’ve seen in a soccer game before. You can watch the situation unfold below.

🚨⚽️ | NEW: Dimitri Payet had a bottle thrown at him whilst going to take a corner. He threw the bottle back at the fans, causing a big fight pic.twitter.com/vCbXoJWpEP — Football For All (@FootballlForAll) August 22, 2021

Outside of the Malice in the Palace, I’m not sure I can remember anything like this happening before. Do soccer games in France not have security?

Are there no police there to keep people in check and off of the field? They stormed the field like it was D-Day.

Nothing was keeping those fans back.

One punch KO like you READ about pic.twitter.com/vY2TxnYoq1 — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) August 22, 2021

If you’re a fan and you ever find yourself on the field brawling, then you’re a grade-A idiot. It’s that simple.

Throwing a bottle is bad enough. Storming the field is going to a level that is 100% unacceptable.

Fans stormed the field during the OGC Nice vs Marseilles match That match is currently suspended pic.twitter.com/Ig12Ay6Ry7 — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) August 22, 2021

Maybe, the French should figure out a way to place some cops around the field to stop nonsense like this from happening. It shouldn’t be that hard to figure out ways to stop massive fights at sporting events.

⏱️ 76’The match is stopped. The pitch of the Allianz Riviera has been impeded and invaded.#OGCNOM | 1⃣ – 0⃣ | ⚪️🔵 — Olympique de Marseille 🇬🇧 🇺🇸 (@OM_English) August 22, 2021

Let us know in the comments what you thought about the brawl.