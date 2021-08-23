Editorial

Massive Brawl Breaks Out During French Soccer Game Between OGC Nice And Olympique Marseille

Soccer Brawl (Credit: Screenshot/Twitter Video https://twitter.com/FootballlForAll/status/1429540688916529155)

David Hookstead Sports And Entertainment Editor
A huge brawl started Sunday during a game between OGC Nice and Olympique Marseille.

Dimitri Payet had a bottle thrown at him and didn’t hesitate before throwing it back into the stands. That’s when all hell broke loose. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Fans stormed the field and the chaos is unlike anything I’ve seen in a soccer game before. You can watch the situation unfold below.

Outside of the Malice in the Palace, I’m not sure I can remember anything like this happening before. Do soccer games in France not have security?

Are there no police there to keep people in check and off of the field? They stormed the field like it was D-Day.

Nothing was keeping those fans back.

If you’re a fan and you ever find yourself on the field brawling, then you’re a grade-A idiot. It’s that simple.

Throwing a bottle is bad enough. Storming the field is going to a level that is 100% unacceptable.

Maybe, the French should figure out a way to place some cops around the field to stop nonsense like this from happening. It shouldn’t be that hard to figure out ways to stop massive fights at sporting events.

