Gunfire Erupts At Kabul Airport, Killing One, German Military Forces Say

A gunfight erupted Monday at the Kabul airport between Afghan forces and an unknown attacker, leaving one dead and three injured, according to German military forces.

The German military tweeted that at 4:13 a.m. a gun battle at the North Gate broke out between Afghan security forces and unknown attackers.

Heute Morgen um 04.13Uhr MESZ kam es am North Gate des Flughafens #Kabul zu einem Feuergefecht zwischen afghanischen Sicherheitskräften und unbekannten Angreifern. Eine afghanische Sicherheitskraft wurde dabei getötet, drei weitere verwundet. pic.twitter.com/4FLILE1NVA — Bundeswehr im Einsatz (@Bw_Einsatz) August 23, 2021

Both American and German forces were involved in the incident, the military added.

A sniper shot and killed the member of the Afghan security force who was trying to secure the area, but it is unclear who the sniper is affiliated with, CNN reported.

Amidst the chaos, Afghan forces fired back, but in the direction of U.S. Marines who then also returned fire, injuring several members of the Afghan military, CNN reported. (RELATED: Video Appears To Show Baby Being Handed Over Kabul Airport Wall To Escape, Woman Reportedly Follows)

U.S. troops killed two armed men Aug. 16 at the airport after two men approached the troops. Little other detail was provided.

The airport has been the site of mass chaos as thousands of Afghans and Americans attempt to flee the nation after the Taliban took control. American citizens were told Tuesday to “shelter in place” since authorities could not guarantee them safe passage to the Kabul airport.

A U.S. defense official told CNN Saturday that there are concerns of terror threats from ISIS around the airport and that U.S. military officials are being forced to establish alternative routes to the airport.