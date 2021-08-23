Ryan Reynolds’ Latest Film ‘Free-Guy’ Crosses $100 Million Mark At Global Box Office Amid Pandemic

Ryan Reynolds’ latest film “Free Guy” crossed the $100 million mark at the global box office over the weekend, setting a new pandemic-era record.

The 44-year-old actor’s film enjoyed its second week in the number one spot in the box office and by Sunday had earned more than $111 million worldwide, the Hollywood Reporter reported in a piece published on Monday. (REVIEW: ‘Westworld’ Season 3 Ends With The Possible Deaths Of Multiple Characters)

Box Office: ‘Free Guy’ Still No. 1 Hero With $19M, ‘PAW Patrol’ Opens to Solid $13M https://t.co/FpWM52nRf0 — The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) August 22, 2021

Directed by Shawn Levy, the family-friendly movie from Disney and 20th Century Fox scored $18.8 million domestically for its second weekend, earning a 10-day total of $58.8 million at the box office in the United States despite the pandemic and Hurricane Henri in the east. (RELATED: Ryan Reynolds Hilariously Reacts To Quarantine Life In Fundraising Clip To Help Frontline Workers)

This is the lowest decline of any film that had an opening weekend of more than $10 million domestically since the pandemic began, according to Hollywood Reporter.

The animated children’s movie “Paw Patrol” from Paramount came in second place with an opening weekend of $13 million domestically.

The movie earned another $12.8 million this weekend overseas for a total of $21.5 million and $34.5 million at the global box office.

Rounding out third place was Disney’s “Jungle Cruise” with Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and Emily Blunt. The movie grossed another $6.2 million for a domestic total of $92.5 million and more than $173 million at the global box office since its release July 24.