Saints Tickets Are Selling For Less Than $1 After The Team Requires Fans To Be Vaccinated Or Have A Negative COVID-19 Test

Tickets to the Saints/Jaguars game are outrageously cheap.

The Saints are playing the first game in the NFL to require fans to be vaccinated or provide a negative PCR COVID-19 test. What has that done to ticket prices for Monday night? Driven them straight into the ground. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

According to Darren Rovell, some tickets on the secondary market are selling for less than $1 before fees.

Saints tonight are first game from an NFL team requiring proof of vaccination or negative PCR test. Secondary market has tickets available before fees for under $1. pic.twitter.com/W0q3ETDb1w — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) August 23, 2021

As of this moment, StubHub has tickets for as cheap as $6. So, while it’s not the lowest on the secondary market, they’re still absurdly cheap.

This is honestly insane. Imagine taking your entire family to an NFL game for less than $20. Preseason games are always cheap, but they’re not this cheap.

They’re not this cheap at all. This is happening because of coronavirus restrictions.

While I don’t want to sit and debate the vaccine, I will say that this is great news for vaccinated people. If you’re vaccinated, some sports games are apparently going to be shockingly cheap.

I seriously can’t believe this is real, but here we are. The Saints are demanding fans provide proof of a negative test or be vaccinated.

In response, the ticket market has utterly collapsed. For the price of a case of Busch Light, they might let you get out there and throw a pass at this point.

What an incredible situation unfolding in New Orleans. It should be fascinating to see if fans continue to stay away or if the market levels off. For the time being, hotdogs cost more than a ticket to the game.