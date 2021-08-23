‘Stranger Things’ Star Natalia Dyer Says Season Four Is ‘Darker’ And ‘Bigger’

“Stranger Things” star Natalia Dyer wants fans to know season four is going to be lit.

At the moment, fans around the country are waiting for any news we can find about the new season of the hit Netflix show. While we know it will drop in 2022, we don’t know a ton more than that. Well, one of the show’s biggest stars has now given viewers a couple small tidbits. (REVIEW: ‘Westworld’ Season 3 Ends With The Possible Deaths Of Multiple Characters)

Dyer told W Magazine the following about when asked what she can say about season four:

I can’t say much. It’s bigger, it’s darker, and it’s gonna be great. [Laughs] It’s such a hard question. I’m like, I can say that, but then I’m like, Oh, can I? I’m not sure…. You know, we kind of pick up a bit after where we left off. [Laughs] I really have been saying the most generic things. They put us in a really tough spot. I say this every season, but I really am excited. I think the cast and crew are, too—we’re all amazed that despite everything, we were able to keep working. And I will say, I’ve really come to admire the “kids” on our show. They’re not kids anymore.

I know she didn’t say much at all, but simply hearing it’s “bigger” and “darker” than what we’ve seen before is more than enough to get me excited.

Fans have come to expect the biggest and boldest storylines out of “Stranger Things,” and it really does sound like season four is taking things to a new level.

2022 is still several months away, which gives us plenty of time to speculate about what is going to happen.

To say that I’m excited would be a huge understatement. I need new “Stranger Things” episodes and I needed them a long time ago.

Now, we just have to play the waiting game. It’s unfortunate, but it’s the reality of the situation.

