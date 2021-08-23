Taylor Swift Makes Announcement About Her Version Of ‘Red’ Album

Taylor Swift definitely got everyone’s attention Monday when she joined the social media platform TikTok and made an announcement about her version of “Red” album.

“Lots going on at the moment,” the 31-year-old pop singer captioned her post, which included a brief clip of her in a variety of outfits and sporting different looks. The comments were noted by Variety magazine. (RELATED: Taylor Swift Receives 6 Grammy Nominations)

“Red (my version) vinyl is up for presale on my site and oh I’m on tiktok now let the games begin,” she added. “#SwiftTok.” (RELATED: Photos From Joe Alwyn Have Taylor Swift Fans Convinced The Two Are Quarantining Together During Pandemic)

The “Me” hitmaker previously shared her version of her hit album “Red” is due out Nov. 19 and that this one will include 30 songs.

“I’ve always said that the world is a different place for the heartbroken,” Swift shared at the time. “It moves on a different axis, at a different speed. Time skips backwards and forwards fleetingly. The heartbroken might go through thousands of micro-emotions a day trying to figure out how to get through it without picking up the phone to hear that old familiar voice.”

“In the land of heartbreak, moments of strength, independence, and devil-may-care rebellion are intricately woven together with grief, paralyzing vulnerability and hopelessness,” she added. “Imagining your future might always take you on a detour back to the past. And this is all to say, that the next album I’ll be releasing is my version of Red.”