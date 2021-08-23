UB40’s Brian Travers Dead At 62 Following Battle With Brain Cancer

Founding member of the 80s British pop band Brian Travers has died after losing his battle with brain cancer. He was 62.

“It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our comrade, brother, founding UB40 member and musical legend, Brian David Travers,” an announcement from the band about Travers’ passing read on Facebook. The comments were noted by the New York Post in a piece published on Monday. (RELATED: 28-Year-Old ‘Wicked Tuna’ Star Dies Suddenly. Read The Details)

“Brian passed away yesterday evening with his family by his side, after a long and heroic battle with cancer,” the statement added. “We are all devastated by this news and ask that you respect the family’s need for privacy at this time.” (RELATED: Peter Mayhew, The Actor Behind Chewbacca In ‘Star Wars,’ Dies At 74)

The iconic band is known for such number one hits as “Red Red Wine” and “Can’t Help Falling In Love” with Brian’s saxophone work a huge part of what made their music stand out.

Travers recently shared he was going to undergo his second brain tumor operation after suffering a seizure before Christmas, the Daily Mail reported.

Brian performed with the group up until December 2019 when UB40 played a show in their hometown’s Arena Birmingham.

Travers is survived by his wife Lesley, his daughter Lisa and son Jamie, the outlet noted.