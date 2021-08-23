ANALYSIS: One Thing The US Could Learn From China About COVID-19

China’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic was totalitarian, deceptive and overbearing throughout, but the United States could learn a little about encouraging its population to be healthy from its counterparts in the Chinese Communist Party (CCP).

Chinese reporting of its own COVID-19 data can’t necessarily be trusted, but by all accounts the CCP has managed to keep its death rate from the coronavirus pandemic far lower than that of the United States or many other countries. Undoubtedly this has to do, at least in part, with sealing people in apartment buildings, meticulously tracking the activity of citizens and stamping out people’s travel rights. However, it’s also partly because China’s population is far less fat than America’s.