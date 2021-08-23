‘The United States Is In Control Of Its Own Destiny’: Gen. Jack Keane Says US Cannot Allow Taliban To Impede Evacuation Process

Fox News senior strategic analyst Gen. Jack Keane said Monday that the Biden administration cannot allow the Taliban to remain in control of Kabul or impede the evacuation process because “the United States is in control of its own destiny.”

“I mean I don’t like the implications of that statement,” Keane said, referencing a comment from Secretary of State Antony Blinken that the “reality” is that the Taliban is in control of Kabul.

“What he’s saying ‘Well, yes, they’re in control of Kabul, therefore they’re in control of our destiny.’ That’s absolutely not the case. The United States is in control of its own destiny; that’s why we have our military power there to strengthen that,” the retired four star general told Fox News’ “America’s Newsroom.” (RELATED: ‘I’m Stunned’: Gen. Jack Keane Says Biden News Conference ‘Makes No Sense Whatsoever In Terms Of What Reality Is’)

“We should have our way here. The United States’ national honor is on the line here, Dana. We have got to get all of our American citizens out and we’ve to get all of our Afghan partners out,” Keane continued.

The Fox News contributor acknowledged that “obvious progress” had been made at the Kabul airport but that it hasn’t been the case “outside the gate,” where “it remains chaos out there” and “not a fluid process. We have got to tell the Taliban in no uncertain terms that we’re not going to leave here until all our American citizens and Afghan partners are out.”

Keane urged the Biden administration to follow a more aggressive policy in Kabul and to tell the Taliban, “You can either help us and be with us in doing that or we’ll do it ourselves and if you are in the way we’re going to stop it.” He said the administration does not have “any plan” to deal with all those Americans and Afghan allies who can’t get to the capital “because the Taliban have choked up all the arteries leading into Kabul.”

Keane insisted a plan must be developed because “we have the means to do this. It is a matter of the will.”

In an address to the nation Sunday, President Joe Biden declared that “a lot could still go wrong in Afghanistan” but he continued to justify his withdrawal policy as “logical” and “rational.” (RELATED: Trump Flames Afghanistan Withdrawal, Calls It ‘The Greatest Embarrassment … In The History Of Our Country’)

Republicans have openly questioned Biden’s current mental state over his decisions and comments relating to Afghanistan and are calling on him to resign. Republican South Carolina Sen. Lindsey Graham said Friday that President Joe Biden should be impeached if any American or Afghan ally is left to the mercy of the Taliban.

Although Americans and refugees are getting out of the country, C-17 Globemaster flights are reportedly leaving well under capacity. Biden has vowed to evacuate all Americans and Afghan allies from the region.