Urban Meyer Intervenes In Breastfeeding Dispute Involving A Player’s Child

There’s no task too small for Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Urban Meyer.

In Peter King’s Monday column, it was revealed that the three-time national champion had to intervene in a breastfeeding dispute involving the new child of Josh Allen. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Football Morning In America is up! In my column, you’ll find: 🔶 Camp visits to TB, NO, MIN, JAX

🔷 19 minutes with Tom Brady. By a shed.

🔶 Brady: ‘Football’s the ultimate blame game’

🔷 The skinny on Patrick Peterson

🔶 Coffee, beer, breast milk, more!https://t.co/jcGiDsuJcg pic.twitter.com/718cG9HuRP — Peter King (@peter_king) August 23, 2021

After Allen’s wife gave birth to their new child, a nurse advised the couple to give the child a special formula instead of breastfeeding the kid.

That’s when Allen picked up the phone and called his head coach. How did Meyer respond? He called the CEO of the hospital, who made sure the child would be breastfed, according to Peter King’s column.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Father Of Two Young Kings (@joshallen_41)

“I’m just glad he had enough confidence in me to call me. It’s a dysfunctional organization if he doesn’t feel confident that he can call me about anything. Of course his mind’s on his wife. Guess what? His mind should be on his wife. That’s our job. That’s why he calls his coaches,” Meyer explained.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Father Of Two Young Kings (@joshallen_41)

If you asked me whether it was more likely Urban Meyer would win his first preseason game or if he’d be involved in helping a player’s kid breastfeed, I would have bet my life savings on the former.

Well, I would have lost it all because he lost his debut, but he did help a guy’s child breastfeed!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Father Of Two Young Kings (@joshallen_41)

When you’re the coach of an NFL team, you’re the general in charge of everything that happens with guys in the locker room.

That means you have to be connected to your guys and they have to be able to depend on you. Now, did I think they would depend on Meyer like this?

No, but here we are.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jacksonville Jaguars (@jaguars)

Something tells me Meyer won over a lot of players with this move, which was probably what he wanted!