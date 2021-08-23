Editorial

Wisconsin Is -6 Against Penn State To Start The Season

Nov 21, 2020; Evanston, Illinois, USA; Wisconsin Badgers quarterback Graham Mertz (5) passes against the Northwestern Wildcats during the first half at Ryan Field. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-USA TODAY Sports via Reuters

Oddsmakers believe Wisconsin will win against Penn State to start the season.

As of Sunday, Circa Sports in Las Vegas has the Badgers at -6 against the Nittany Lions for our Sept. 4 matchup. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Even with the line shifting up to -6 in favor of Wisconsin, I’d still take it in a heartbeat. Am I biased towards Wisconsin?

Without a doubt, but it doesn’t change the fact that I expect the Badgers to roll the Nittany Lions to get the season underway.

 

Usually speaking, the “experts” are rarely high on Wisconsin to start the season. People always expect us to be good but rarely great.

Well, it seems like the tone is changing a bit in 2021. Pundits and oddsmakers seem to be very high on the Badgers, and it’s not a mystery why.

 

The defense is absolutely stacked and our offense should bounce back in a huge way from what we saw in 2020. There are plenty of reasons to be optimistic.

With us being favored by six against a good Penn State team, oddsmakers are signaling that the Badgers are for real. You love to see it!