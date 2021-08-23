Wisconsin Is -6 Against Penn State To Start The Season

Oddsmakers believe Wisconsin will win against Penn State to start the season.

As of Sunday, Circa Sports in Las Vegas has the Badgers at -6 against the Nittany Lions for our Sept. 4 matchup. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

College Football 🏈

Week 0 & Week 1 Lines pic.twitter.com/0JiDO6XyWK — Circa Sports (@CircaSports) August 22, 2021

Even with the line shifting up to -6 in favor of Wisconsin, I’d still take it in a heartbeat. Am I biased towards Wisconsin?

Without a doubt, but it doesn’t change the fact that I expect the Badgers to roll the Nittany Lions to get the season underway.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Wisconsin Football (@badgerfootball)

Usually speaking, the “experts” are rarely high on Wisconsin to start the season. People always expect us to be good but rarely great.

Well, it seems like the tone is changing a bit in 2021. Pundits and oddsmakers seem to be very high on the Badgers, and it’s not a mystery why.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Wisconsin Football (@badgerfootball)

The defense is absolutely stacked and our offense should bounce back in a huge way from what we saw in 2020. There are plenty of reasons to be optimistic.

The football season is almost here, and lots of people are asking what I think Wisconsin will do this year. The answer is simple. I expect absolute domination in the Big Ten. Anyone who doubts me, bookmark this tweet and see me in December. We’ll see who is laughing then. pic.twitter.com/EbSjXo7LnK — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) August 2, 2021

With us being favored by six against a good Penn State team, oddsmakers are signaling that the Badgers are for real. You love to see it!