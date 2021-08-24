ANALYSIS: Democrats Have Good Reason To Be Afraid Of Defending Biden

Democrat seem reluctant to defend President Joe Biden, likely because people seem to think the disastrous withdrawal from Afghanistan will come to partially define the administration. Biden’s approval ratings have plummeted and the Democratic Congress’ priorities — and their slim majority — hang in the balance.

Amid an onslaught of high-profile criticism, national Democrats’ defense of the president has been remarkably low-key. Prominent Democrats such as House Speaker Nancy Pelosi have commended Biden for ending the war, but have not spent much time or effort defending the president’s withdrawal. Rather, they pivot to calling on the Taliban to respect human rights, or to blaming the Trump administration.