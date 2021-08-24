Don Lemon Mocks Anti-Vaxxers For Taking Livestock Drug For COVID

CNN anchor Don Lemon mocked anti-vaxxers during his Monday show, ridiculing them for their apparent willingness to inject livestock drugs to combat the coronavirus.

Lemon noted that at least two people in Mississippi had been hospitalized after injecting ivermectin, an anti-parasitic drug normally used on livestock, and he immediately pinned the blame on right-wing media. (RELATED: ‘Let Me Finish My Answer’: Don Lemon Turns Biden Town Hall Into Debate Over The Filibuster)

WATCH:

Lemon began with a clip of President Joe Biden encouraging private businesses to require COVID-19 vaccines for their employees.

“Require it. Require it. Maybe it wouldn’t have to be a requirement, right, if more people had done it in the first place and the virus wouldn’t mutate and you wouldn’t have a variant,” Lemon responded, adding that Biden had also encouraged parents to make sure that their children were wearing masks.

“Make sure your child is masked when they leave home. That’s how we can best keep our kids safe,” Biden said.

“And yes, that means at schools, even in states like Florida and Texas where governors are putting politics ahead of students’ health and safety by trying to ban mask mandates,” Lemon continued. “Masks. Vaccines. Those are the best weapons we have against a virus that is killing more than 1,000 Americans every single day.”

Lemon then pivoted to address those who still didn’t trust the vaccines, saying that instead they were likely to try “any wacky fake cure” they found on the internet or that they saw “in right-wing media.”

“At least two people in Mississippi have been hospitalized after taking an anti-parasitic drug meant for livestock. The FDA tweeting, ‘You’re not a horse. You’re not a cow. Seriously, y’all, stop it,'” Lemon continued, referencing a weekend tweet from the Food and Drug Administration.

You are not a horse. You are not a cow. Seriously, y’all. Stop it. https://t.co/TWb75xYEY4 — U.S. FDA (@US_FDA) August 21, 2021

“So, let me get this straight. Think about this, okay? You won’t get vaccinated. You won’t wear a mask. You say, oh, you’re worried about the FDA approval you don’t know what’s in the vaccine but you’ll take a drug meant for deworming livestock? Really?” Lemon asked, saying that people advocating the use of ivermectin were “the latest in the hall of shame of COVID misinformation.”