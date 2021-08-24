Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson Surprises Fans In Heartwarming Video

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson recently pulled off an awesome move for some fans near his house.

The legendary actor and “Jungle Cruise” star spotted a tour bus in his neighborhood, and he couldn’t resist surprising them. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

“Love pullin’ up in my pick up truck beside all these tour buses that tour my neighborhood and surprising the heck outta people!!! One of the cool parts of fame & my job ~ makin’ a few folks happy,” the movie star wrote in part.

You can watch the awesome video below.

Is The Rock one of the coolest guys on the planet or is he one of the coolest guys on the planet? The answer is an overwhelming yes.

Most celebrities are terrible to meet in real life. That might be hard for some people reading this to learn, but it’s 100% true.

Famous people are almost always atrocious.

While I’ve never met The Rock, I’m confident in saying that he doesn’t fit that mold. By all metrics, he seems to be an awesome guy.

He’s one of the most famous people on the planet, and he’s still taking time out of his day to make some people smile.

We could certainly use a bit more of that energy.

Props to Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson on continuing to prove he’s one of the best guys to ever be involved with Hollywood.