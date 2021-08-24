Giant Tortoise Attacks A Bird In Incredible Nature Video

A giant tortoise killed a bird in a wild viral video.

In a video shared by The Telegraph (via the Fregate Island Foundation), a giant tortoise in the Seychelles killed a stern chick.

According to The Telegraph’s YouTube description, it’s the first documented instance of a tortoise deliberately “hunting.” You can watch the incredible video below.

I honestly had no idea tortoises were capable of stuff like this. I thought they were super slow animals not interested in killing.

Well, I guess I was very wrong because this beast didn’t hesitate before killing that bird!

At the same time, if you get killed by a giant tortoise, it’s kind of on you. Look at how slow that thing moved! It’s not like it came at the bird with lightning speed.

It came at the bird with less speed than an elderly person walking. If you can’t escape that, then it’s on you at the end of the day.

At the same time, I don’t think you’ll see me getting too close to any giant tortoises in the near future. As always, I’ll stay away from wildlife as much as possible!

