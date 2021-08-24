‘We Are Stranded’: Government Worker Says Family Is ‘Trapped,’ Can’t Get To Kabul Airport Without Being Beaten And Whipped

A government worker in Afghanistan told Fox News on Tuesday that her family was allegedly “stranded” and unable to get to the Kabul airport in order to evacuate.

The woman, who was called “Fatima” to protect her real identity, told “Fox & Friends First” that she could not get to the Kabul airport without going through Taliban checkpoints where people were allegedly being beaten and whipped. (RELATED: ‘No Doubt’: Jake Tapper Says Despite Psaki’s Claims, Americans Feel ‘Stranded’ In Afghanistan)

WATCH:

Fatima began by saying that she had already made several attempts to reach the airport, but had been forced to turn back each time.

“We are stranded. We can’t get to the airport. When we tried to get to the airport, we are afraid for our lives,” she said, adding that the Taliban was also going door to door looking for American citizens and anyone who had worked with the United States government.

“Our lives are in extreme danger and I don’t know how long it is going to continue,” she continued. She went on to say that a friend was afraid to have her family members escort her to the airport because they could face retaliation from the Taliban once they returned home as well. “We are devastated, this needs to get better and this needs to get better faster because we are running out of time, we’re really running out of time.”

Fatima then responded to White House press secretary Jen Psaki’s claim that it was “irresponsible” to say that Americans in Afghanistan were “stranded.”

“I would like them to do whatever it takes to get U.S. nationals out and people who worked with the U.S. military, if it’s the system here or whatever it is, bringing more people here, more troops because time is running out,” Fatima replied. “They need to work on a strategy, a plan that works. You know, we get more news to stay put than to be told you are going to be evacuated. This is not comforting at all because we don’t know if we are going to make it out.”

Fatima went on to discuss her two children, who were already in the U.S., and what they most feared as she continued to try to make it out.

“My daughter is afraid the Taliban are going to behead me,” she said. “I had to trick her into saying that the Taliban has brought kittens with them, is giving kittens to kids just to get her mind off of this. I am — I can’t talk to my kids and see them anymore because I don’t know — I don’t know — it makes my fear worse.”

Fatima concluded by describing her attempts to get to the airport, noting that many people going through Taliban checkpoints were getting whipped and beaten and saying that she was afraid to show her passport for fear of being killed.

“The first time when I went there, they were just whipping people left and right and so I got whipped and I got scared and came back and the second time I tried not to show my passport but you are kind of forced to show it,” she said, adding that it was impossible to get to a place where the people she showed her passport were not Taliban.

“There was no way I could get to where I could show my passport to an American and say I am an American, rescue me, evacuate me, take me home, I couldn’t make it,” Fatima said, breaking down in tears as she continued. “I am afraid for my life the I don’t know how things are going to go but I really need our president to consider this serious. We are in danger. We are in danger, Mr. President, please help us.”

Fatima concluded by confirming reports that the Taliban was going door to door to find anyone who had helped the United States.

“Some are taken to the police station but most are alone, they don’t know where they take them or what they do to them,” she said, noting that they were working in teams with at least one member who can speak and read multiple languages. “They read documents, anything that stands out to them, they just take the person and go and many have executed many on the spot.”