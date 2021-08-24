Story About An HOA Limiting Residents To Two Dogs Goes Mega-Viral

A story about a man breaking his HOA’s rules about dogs is blowing up the internet.

In a viral tweet from @AITA_reddit, a person talked about how his three dogs were in violation of the HOA’s cap of two per residence, and one of his neighbors was interested in snitching. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Due to two of the dogs looking identical and one being away at the vet during an inspection, the resident was able to slide by. You can read the full post in the tweet below.

AITA for owning 3 dogs, against my hoas 2 dog rule? https://t.co/XwKp7JdPEg pic.twitter.com/NPNHOhM2c2 — Am I the Asshole? (@AITA_reddit) August 23, 2021

Honestly, if you hate dogs, then you should probably be locked up. Hating dogs is the greatest pre-crime indicator that I’ve ever seen in my life.

Dogs are a man’s best friend for a reason. They’re dependable, trustworthy, can put food on the table and know how to protect property.

If you don’t like them or think you should only be able to own a certain amount, then you’re probably also a huge fan of Stalin.

That all brings me to this nonsense HOA rule. If your HOA only allows three dogs, then do what you can to change the rules or resist at all costs.

When faced with tyranny, you can’t submit. You have to fight at every turn and every corner. If we let an HOA dictate how many dogs we can have, then we truly lost to the communists.

To everyone out there owning as many dogs as possible and training them to be the best boys in the world, I stand with you against oppressive HOA rules. Together, we will win this fight.

H/T: BroBible