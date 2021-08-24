How Lennar Krech Combined the Best of the Worlds of Marketing and Social Media

Lennart Krech always knew that with hard work, he would one day be a proud owner of his very own business. After putting in so many countless hours and effort, he has finally reached the stage of owning 2 businesses. A successful feat indeed, considering the fact that many struggle with running a single business.

Lennart is a proud owner of a successful marketing firm, LPA Media LLP, and the largest education platform on social media called IG Elites.

“You could say we are making people and brands extremely, extremely famous. Our dogma is: Money follows attention. We do not want your business to be “relevant” in today’s digitalized world – we want everyone to know about it,” says Lennart.

Since the rise of social media and the influence it has had on brands and different celebrities with their marketing campaigns, it is not easy making a name for the segment. Lennart Krech, on the other hand, did just that.

Taking the route of heavy advertising and buying more accounts, it didn’t take long for him to grab a slice of the pie in the world of marketing.

“We started to scale quickly, and without exaggeration, I can say that especially in our beginning phase we invested around 80% of our money to get better known, buy more accounts and run more advertising in our industry,” shares Lennart.

Lennart has a fair share of influential brands and clients under LPA Media LLP. From famous Swiss brands to a well-known actress, Lennart has become a big game player in a fairly short period of time.

None of this would have been possible without the feedback his company receives from their diverse clientele, because to run a successful marketing business, you need to listen to the needs of your clients and inject that into your work.

“Our client testimonials and client names speak for themselves. Since we started, we did not rise to lose A SINGLE one of our marketing clients, we use our aggressive growth approach to not only make our clients happy but also make us more money with the education platform. We will keep putting our competitors to shame,” says Lennart, proudly.