Jalil Tucker’s Dad Spoils Oregon Commitment Announcement, Calls His Son ‘Lazy’

Jalil Tucker’s commitment to Oregon didn’t go as planned.

The talented four star football recruit committed to the Ducks, but things didn’t go as planned. When his dad was asked about his son, he said he’s “lazy” but a “good kid” and accidentally said Tucker will “represent Oregon well” before the announcement was made. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Watch the embarrassing moment below.

Lincoln High School’s 4-Star recruit @TuckerJalil gets a little help from Pops as he made his college decision live on the PPR. 🦆🦆🦆 pic.twitter.com/q0YKRazjf3 — Prep Pigskin Report (@KUSIPPR) August 23, 2021

Honestly, it’s hard not to feel bad for Jalil Tucker’s dad in this situation. He was clearly excited and very happy for his kid.

I’m guessing he’s also not used to dealing with the media. So, when a microphone was stuck in his face, he did his best to roll with it.

Unfortunately, he joked that his kid is lazy and proceeded to ruin his commitment announcement. Not a great situation!

However, this moment has also garnered Jalil some serious viral attention. I’d never heard of him before he committed.

Since Monday, he’s been blowing up the internet. So, might not be the worst thing to have happened to him!

Now, we wait to see what he can do on the field for the Ducks!