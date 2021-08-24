REPORT: Kanye West Files Legal Paperwork To Officially Change His Name ‘Ye’

Kanye West reportedly filed legal paperwork to officially change his name to “Ye” and drop the name “Kanye” and “West” altogether.

The 44-year-old rapper petitioned to legally change his name in Los Angeles and now he just has to wait to hear if a California judge will approve it, TMZ reported in a piece published Tuesday. (RELATED: Kim Kardashian Reportedly Knew About Kanye’s Relationship With Irina Shayk ‘For Weeks,’ Wants Him To Be ‘Present’ With The Kids)

Kanye wants to ditch everything his name except ‘Ye.’ https://t.co/NuSaSes8XF — TMZ (@TMZ) August 24, 2021

West requested that the courts “decree the following name change” from “Kanye Omari West” to “Ye,” the outlet reported.

The “Yeezy” hitmaker also explained he was looking to change his name for “personal reasons” but provided no other details, Variety magazine reported.

Earlier this year, Kim Kardashian filed for divorce from West after nearly seven years of marriage. The two share four kids together: North West, Psalm West, Saint West, Chicago West.

At this time, the “Keeping Up With The Kardashians” star still has “West” in her own surname, the outlet noted.

Kanye recently made headlines with speculation he was finally going to release his that 10th studio album “Donda” named after his late mother, Donda West, who died in 2007. But at the time of this publication fans are still waiting for it to drop.

Once the new album comes out, it will be the rapper’s first one since the release two years ago of his surprise hit “Jesus Is King.”