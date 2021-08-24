Politics

McCarthy Says He Is ‘Less Confident’ All Americans Will Be Evacuated From Afghanistan By Aug. 31 After Classified Briefing

Photo by Alex Wong:Getty Images 23213121

Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images

Henry Rodgers Senior Congressional Correspondent
Font Size:

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy slammed President Joe Biden’s decision to have all Americans out of Afghanistan by Aug. 31 after attending a classified briefing, saying it is not possible to get every American out in the next seven days.

McCarthy held a press conference Tuesday with a number of other House Republicans, many of whom had served overseas in the military. He reacted to the news that Biden would not extend the Aug. 31 Afghanistan withdrawal deadline, despite many Americans needing to be evacuated and allies urging Biden to extend it.

“I’m less confident after leaving that briefing. There’s no possible way that we can get every American that’s still in Afghanistan out in the next seven days,” McCarthy said after leaving a classified briefing with House Republicans. (RELATED: Biden Reportedly Keeping Aug. 31 Afghanistan Withdrawal Date Despite Worry Surrounding Evacuations)

“At no time should America ever bend or allow the Taliban to tell us when we have to stop bringing Americans out. We should stay until every single American is able to get out of Afghanistan. And we should use every recourse possible to make that happen,” McCarthy continued. (RELATED: ‘An Atrocity’: Kevin McCarthy Says Britain And France Can Rescue Citizens From Afghanistan, ‘Why Can’t America?’)

U.S. President Joe Biden speaks during an event to honor the 2020 WNBA champions Seattle Storm in the East Room of the White House on August 23, 2021 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

“And we should not negotiate it. We should explain that is what is going to happen. And anybody in our way to stop us from bringing an American out, will be in danger,” he added. (RELATED: McConnell Rips Biden’s Handling Of Afghanistan As ‘One Of The Greatest Foreign Policy Disasters’ In US History)

The Taliban has continued to say said it will not allow the U.S. to extend the Aug. 31 deadline. Biden’s decision reportedly has to do with additional security risks involved in staying longer, according to a CNN report.