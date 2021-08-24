McCarthy Says He Is ‘Less Confident’ All Americans Will Be Evacuated From Afghanistan By Aug. 31 After Classified Briefing

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy slammed President Joe Biden’s decision to have all Americans out of Afghanistan by Aug. 31 after attending a classified briefing, saying it is not possible to get every American out in the next seven days.

McCarthy held a press conference Tuesday with a number of other House Republicans, many of whom had served overseas in the military. He reacted to the news that Biden would not extend the Aug. 31 Afghanistan withdrawal deadline, despite many Americans needing to be evacuated and allies urging Biden to extend it.

“I’m less confident after leaving that briefing. There’s no possible way that we can get every American that’s still in Afghanistan out in the next seven days,” McCarthy said after leaving a classified briefing with House Republicans. (RELATED: Biden Reportedly Keeping Aug. 31 Afghanistan Withdrawal Date Despite Worry Surrounding Evacuations)

“At no time should America ever bend or allow the Taliban to tell us when we have to stop bringing Americans out. We should stay until every single American is able to get out of Afghanistan. And we should use every recourse possible to make that happen,” McCarthy continued. (RELATED: ‘An Atrocity’: Kevin McCarthy Says Britain And France Can Rescue Citizens From Afghanistan, ‘Why Can’t America?’)

“And we should not negotiate it. We should explain that is what is going to happen. And anybody in our way to stop us from bringing an American out, will be in danger,” he added. (RELATED: McConnell Rips Biden’s Handling Of Afghanistan As ‘One Of The Greatest Foreign Policy Disasters’ In US History)

The Taliban has continued to say said it will not allow the U.S. to extend the Aug. 31 deadline. Biden’s decision reportedly has to do with additional security risks involved in staying longer, according to a CNN report.