Marquez Callaway Makes Crazy Touchdown Catch Against The Jaguars

New Orleans Saints receiver Marquez Callaway made an absurd touchdown catch Monday night against the Jaguars.

During the 23-21 preseason win, Saints quarterback Jameis Winston heaved the ball downfield to Callaway for one of the most impressive grabs of the preseason. Not only did Callaway haul the ball in, but he did it while also having pass interference committed against him. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Watch the spectacular play below.

I know it’s only the preseason and we shouldn’t get too excited about anything in the preseason, but that was one hell of an impressive touchdown catch.

Callaway was blanketed by the defense, had a penalty committed against him and still managed to haul the ball in.

If that’s not impressive, then I don’t know what the hell is.

One of the most impressive parts about Callaway’s performance Monday night is that he actually had another absurd grab later in the first half.

He hauled in another touchdown while in very tough coverage on a pass from Winston.

He did it again: Marquez Callaway and Jameis Winston is a 🔥🔥🔥 connection. Callaway was an undrafted free agent in 2020. He’s going off tonight. pic.twitter.com/aOPXq1caUD — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) August 24, 2021

Again, it’s only the preseason, but I’m more than excited that football is rolling again. It sure does feel good!