Marvel Drops ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ Trailer Day After It Leaks

Marvel dropped a teaser trailer for “Spider-Man: No Way Home” one day after it had leaked online and it gave fans a sneak peek about what to expect in this multiverse storyline.

“It deserves to be seen in the high-quality finished form in which it was made,” Sony film boss Tom Rothman shared before the release of the highly-anticipated trailer at Cinema-Con in Las Vegas. The comments were noted by The Hollywood Reporter in a piece published on Tuesday.

“Shout-out to the real ones who are watching the trailer for the first time right now,” the Twitter account for the upcoming superhero film read as well, acknowledging the leak. (RELATED: ‘Spider-Man’ Star Tom Holland Once Helped A Woman Who Passed Out On A Plane)

In the three-minute long clip, Spider-Man, played by Tom Holland, asked Doctor Strange, played by Benedict Cumberbatch, to create a world where no one knows he’s the web-slinged hero after his secret identity had been revealed.

It is unclear exactly what erasing everyone’s memory of him does, but it’s clear it creates a trip to the multiverse with familiar villains such as Doctor Octopus played by Alfred Molina, in Tobey Maguire’s Spider-Man 2, CNN noted. Along with Jamie Foxx, who played villain Electro in the Andrew Garfield-led “The Amazing Spider-Man 2.” (RELATED: Watch The Latest Electric Trailer For ‘Captain Marvel’)

Directed by Jon Watts, the next installment in the franchise is expected to hit theaters Dec. 17.