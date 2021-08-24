ANALYSIS: The Reality Behind Corporate Media’s Latest Hit Job On DeSantis

Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis seems to have become corporate media’s number one enemy since former President Donald Trump left office, and the feuding between DeSantis and corporate media has only intensified during the COVID-19 pandemic.

A number of outlets have attacked DeSantis throughout the pandemic for not imposing mask mandates and other restrictions in Florida. But their criticism never seems to find permanent standing and some outlets were even forced to admit that DeSantis’ approach has been more successful than some states run by Democrats.