REPORT: The PAC-12 Is Unlikely To Expand

It sounds like the PAC-12 will stay at 12 schools.

Currently, the PAC-12 and other conferences across America are making decisions on what to do with expansion after Oklahoma and Texas left the Big 12 for the SEC, and the conference out west has been viewed as ripe for expansion. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

However, it’s apparently not likely to happen.

According to The Mercury News, “multiple industry sources” close to the situation believe the PAC-12 won’t expand the conference.

#Pac12 expansion would be a two step process … IF the conference decides to move forward. “No schools really add value.”https://t.co/9mxiysdzRX — Jon Wilner (@wilnerhotline) August 23, 2021

I’m actually not surprised at all that the PAC-12 is likely to stay at 12 schools. When you look at what’s left of the Big 12, there’s no obvious fit.

In order to accept a new program, it’d have to provide huge value. What school in the Big 12 provides major value?

The answer is that none of them do. Oklahoma State, Texas Tech or Kansas isn’t going to give the PAC-12 a huge boost, and college football isn’t a charity.

The PAC-12 isn’t going to accept new members to be nice. It’s only going to happen if the money is right, and it just doesn’t appear to be.

College football is a wild sport, but I’m not holding my breath for the PAC-12 to grow. For the time being, staying at 12 seems like the smart play.