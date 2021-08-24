Editorial

Patrick Reed Hospitalized With Bilateral Pneumonia

Patrick Reed (Photo by ANDY BUCHANAN/AFP via Getty Images)

Patrick Reed (Photo by ANDY BUCHANAN/AFP via Getty Images)

David Hookstead Sports And Entertainment Editor
Font Size:

Golf star Patrick Reed has been hospitalized.

The PGA Tour announced late Monday afternoon that Reed has been hospitalized with bilateral pneumonia and won’t play in the BMW Championship. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

WebMD describes bilateral pneumonia as “a serious infection that can inflame and scar your lungs. It’s one of many types of interstitial lung diseases, which affect the tissue around the tiny air sacs in your lungs. You can get this type of pneumonia as a result of COVID-19.”

“I’m on the road to recovery, once I’m cleared from the doctors – I look forward to returning,” Reed said in a statement, according to Todd Lewis.

Obviously, this is an incredibly serious situation and we’re all pulling for Reed. I don’t know much at all about bilateral pneumonia, but it clearly doesn’t sound like something you want to mess around with.

Reed shouldn’t worry about rushing back at all. At this point, he just needs to focus on getting healthy. Golf will always be there, but it won’t mean anything if he’s not healthy.

Focus on getting back to 100% and then he can worry about playing again.

Get well soon, Patrick!