Patrick Reed Hospitalized With Bilateral Pneumonia

Golf star Patrick Reed has been hospitalized.

The PGA Tour announced late Monday afternoon that Reed has been hospitalized with bilateral pneumonia and won’t play in the BMW Championship. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

WebMD describes bilateral pneumonia as “a serious infection that can inflame and scar your lungs. It’s one of many types of interstitial lung diseases, which affect the tissue around the tiny air sacs in your lungs. You can get this type of pneumonia as a result of COVID-19.”

Patrick Reed has been hospitalized with bilateral pneumonia. He will not compete in next week’s BMW Championship. — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) August 23, 2021

“I’m on the road to recovery, once I’m cleared from the doctors – I look forward to returning,” Reed said in a statement, according to Todd Lewis.

.@PReedGolf has been in a Houston area hospital since Friday morning after being diagnosed with bilateral pneumonia. Reed is improving and hopes to be released soon. He will not play the @BMWchamps this week. Below is a statement from Patrick Reed. More details on @GolfCentral. pic.twitter.com/AXXdH5har2 — Todd Lewis (@ToddLewisGC) August 23, 2021

Obviously, this is an incredibly serious situation and we’re all pulling for Reed. I don’t know much at all about bilateral pneumonia, but it clearly doesn’t sound like something you want to mess around with.

We are all wishing @PReedGolf the best as he is battling double pneumonia in a hospital in Houston. Justine was kind enough to give us an update and I wanted to share it here: pic.twitter.com/yZpJXwcpcS — Amanda Balionis (@Amanda_Balionis) August 23, 2021

Reed shouldn’t worry about rushing back at all. At this point, he just needs to focus on getting healthy. Golf will always be there, but it won’t mean anything if he’s not healthy.

Focus on getting back to 100% and then he can worry about playing again.

Get well soon, Patrick!