Psaki Says ‘There Could Be Some’ Americans Left In Afghanistan After Withdrawal Deadline

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said during Tuesday’s press briefing that there could be Americans stuck in Afghanistan after the U.S. fully withdraws.

“We expect there could be some but I’m not going to get into it further,” Psaki said after being pressed on what the administration plans to do with Americans that could still be in the country after the Aug. 31 withdrawal deadline that has been set the Biden administration.

She also reiterated the administration’s pledge to bring every American home.

WATCH:

PSAKI: “We expect there could be some” Americans left in Afghanistan after August 31 pic.twitter.com/IBQEFk4lA4 — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) August 24, 2021

It remains unclear whether the government will be able to evacuate all Americans and Afghan friends before the deadline. The Taliban has also repeatedly warned that it will not accept a potential extension.

Psaki was previously criticized after saying on Monday in response to a question from Fox News’ Peter Doocy that it is “irresponsible” to say that Americans are stranded in Afghanistan, adding that “we are committed to bringing Americans who want to come home, home.”

The Biden administration has been vague when responding to questions about how many Americans remain in the country with both Pentagon press secretary John Kirby and National Security advisor Jake Sullivan declining to give specific numbers. (RELATED: EXCLUSIVE: Internal Numbers Show White House Poised To Leave Several Thousand Americans Behind Enemy Lines In Afghanistan)

A Pentagon official told the Daily Caller that an estimated 8,000 remain in the country and that it seems “doubtful we are going to bring in 8,000 more Americans” between now and next week’s deadline.

President Biden and his administration have received bipartisan criticism for their handling of the exit from Afghanistan. A recent poll also found that over half of Americans blame the president for mismanaging it.