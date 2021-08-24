REPORT: The ‘Expectation’ Is Texas And Oklahoma Will Join The SEC In 2022

Texas and Oklahoma might be in the SEC sooner rather than later.

Both programs have officially joined the SEC, and the latest season that they'll join is 2025. However, it sounds like fans should expect things to move much faster.

BREAKING: Texas And Oklahoma Officially Agree To Join The SEC. What Happens Next? https://t.co/az6WTRzgaj — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) July 30, 2021

According to Tim Brando, Matt Hayes said during a Monday interview with Paul Finebaum that the “expectation” is for the Sooners and Longhorns to play in the SEC “next year.”

The off season “let’s make some news” moment of the day today. My old @sportingnews friend, now with @SaturdayDown @MattHayesCFB connected today stating, “the expectation is OU & Texas will compete next year in the @SEC” on the @finebaum spin machine! Prepare ur exit fee checks🏈 — Tim Brando (@TimBrando) August 23, 2021

I agree with anyone who says that Oklahoma and Texas are likely going to the SEC as soon as possible. I just don’t see any benefit to waiting.

A lame duck period doesn’t do the SEC or the Big 12 any good. The only benefit for the latter is that it delays the inevitable, which is the Big 12 becoming a joke.

Other than that, it doesn’t accomplish anything for anyone involved.

The Sooners and Longhorns should write a couple massive checks to cover their exit fees and then they need to dip to the SEC.

It’s what fans and both programs want.

We’ll see what happens, but I 100% expect both programs to be playing in the SEC as early as 2022.