House Republicans Demand Investigation Into $169 Million In US Funds Allegedly Stolen By Afghan President

House Republicans demanded that the Afghan president should be investigated on allegations of stealing $169 million worth of U.S. funds.

Attorney General Merrick Garland received a letter from Republican Kentucky Representative James Comer and Republican Wisconsin Representative Glenn Grothman requesting that the Justice Department investigate Afghan president Ashraf Ghani. (RELATED: REPORT: Officials Spot Former Interior Minister Within Group Of Refugees Fleeing Afghanistan)

While fleeing Afghanistan, it’s reported that former President Ghani embezzled $169M of U.S. taxpayer dollars intended for the Afghan people. The DOJ must investigate Ghani, recover the stolen funds, and seek criminal charges. Read more ⬇️ https://t.co/6jRFmRQFTn — Rep. Glenn Grothman (@RepGrothman) August 24, 2021

The letter read in part that President Ghani may have been self-dealing with U.S. funds that were meant for the Afghan people. He fled the country with duffle bags full of money adding up to $169 million. “If true, this was not the dignified exit of a benevolent head of state, but that of a coward and grifter. The United States must do everything in its power to seize any illicitly gained funds that were corruptly embezzled by President Ghani. If he diverted funds from their intended purposes, the U.S. should bring him to justice.”

It was unclear how exactly President Ghani was able to gather up such a large sum of cash but and the amount of cash he had obtained and his flight from Afghanistan raised suspicion that the money he used was stolen from the Afghan people.

The letter went on to read, “It is imperative that corrupt foreign government officials not to be permitted to personally enrich themselves with U.S. taxpayer money intended to safeguard the welfare and security of the Afghan people. This is particularly the case where President Ghani’s reckless and cowardly actions likely contributed to the speed with which the Taliban took over the country and toppled the Afghan government and led to the resulting chaotic situation now faced by American citizens and our allies who are now trapped in a country controlled by a hostile regime.”