Legendary Rolling Stones Drummer Charlie Watts Dead At 80

Legendary Rolling Stones drummer Charlie Watts, who helped lead the band to its monster success for more than half a century, has died at 80.

“Charlie [Watts] was a cherished husband, father and grandfather and also, as a member of the Rolling Stones, one of the greatest drummers of his generation,” his London publicist Bernard Doherty shared in a statement via the U.K.’s Press Association. The comments were noted by Variety magazine in a piece published Tuesday. An official cause of death has yet to be released. (RELATED: 28-Year-Old ‘Wicked Tuna’ Star Dies Suddenly. Read The Details)

Earlier this month, Watts walked away from the band’s postponed pandemic tour and at the time a representative shared that he needed to recover from a “successful” recent medical procedure. (RELATED: ‘The Office’ Star Mark York Dead At 55)

“Charlie has had a procedure which was completely successful, but I gather his doctors this week concluded that he now needs proper rest and recuperation,” the rep shared, according to the outlet. “With rehearsals starting in a couple of weeks it’s very disappointing to say the least, but it’s also fair to say no one saw this coming.”(RELATED: Peter Mayhew, The Actor Behind Chewbacca In ‘Star Wars,’ Dies At 74)

The legendary drummer joined the group in 1963 and played an integral role in getting them inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1989 and their success for more than 50 years.

His work on the drums stands out in the rock and roll group’s first number one hit in the U.S. with “(I Can’t Get No) Satisfaction” in 1965 and on later hits like “Ruby Tuesday,” “We Love You” and “She’s a Rainbow” (all in 1967).

During his time with the group, he battled a heroin addiction, alcohol and drug issues. He also was diagnosed with throat cancer in 2004 but successfully beat all of it.

Charlie is survived by his wife Shirley and daughter Serafina.