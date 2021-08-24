The Vets is Revolutionizing the Pet Care Industry

When Covid 19 hit the world in 2020 it not only took countless victims and hurt economies, it completely changed people’s lifestyle. Normal traveling was restricted, and basic health care services for pets became dangerous for pet owners. Reduced visits to vets started worrying pet owners about the health and well-being of their furry family members. The Vets, a mobile pet care service, has filled the void with their innovative services.

The Vets is the fastest growing mobile pet care service in the U.S. Their tech-forward approach has made pet care services data-driven and accessible from anywhere on your mobile phone. In the near future The Vets will launch a mobile application which will give users the ability to schedule personal veterinarian home visit, and gain access to their pet medical files.

Naturally the Covid 19 lockdowns lead to a tremendous rise in demand for home care services. The obvious reason behind this was the travel restrictions that limited visits to the vets. Besides that, many people started adopting pets for company due to abundance of free time during these tough times. The Vets saw this coming and tested the service in Miami. The response was overwhelmingly positive as it proved to be a stress-free way for pet owners to take care of their pets. The service is time-saving as pet-owners can now avoid long car rides and packed waiting rooms.

With such an innovative idea, the company managed to raise more than $7 million in their seed round. The Vets has already expanded to 5 major cities in the United States, namely Miami, Tampa, Dallas, Vegas, and Portland. It will soon add 4 more cities to the list that includes Houston, Austin, Chicago, and San Diego.

Revolutionizing pet care isn’t easy. One of the biggest challenges was setting up a professional team of vets who are building the foundation of The Vets. After struggling for a while, The Vets came up with the brilliant idea to conduct multi-channel recruitment campaigns. These campaigns helped the company reach the best vets in every major city they reach. Also, the incentive structure was revised to offer the most competitive compensation in the industry. This encouraged more vets to join the team and help the company scale new heights.

The Vets is setting new standards in the pet care industry by making veterinarians more convenient and relaxing for the pets and their owners. The company sees this as the future of the industry because pet-owners will appreciate services that are best in class.