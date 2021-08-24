Zach Wilson’s Mom Targeted By The Woke Mob For Celebrating The Fact He Stood For The National Anthem

The woke mob isn’t happy with Zach Wilson’s mom Lisa.

Lisa recently shared a photo of someone celebrating Zach standing during the national anthem on her Instagram story and wrote, “Hey @NFL, There is nothing rookie about this guy.” (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Well, naturally, someone couldn’t just let it be, and the Twitter account @RzstProgramming called out Wilson’s mom for sharing a “sentiment often used to attack kneeling football players protesting racism and police brutality.”

“Thank you for standing up for America, for God, and for showing all the little boys …what it means to be a true leader.” The mom of New York Jets QB Zach Wilson shared a post with sentiment often used to attack kneeling football players protesting racism and police brutality. pic.twitter.com/G51v0AzoKO — Resist Programming 🛰 (@RzstProgramming) August 24, 2021

“This sort of sentiment became popular as a rebuke to NFL players using to moment to protest police killing Black and Brown folks and other system racism in this country,” @RzstProgramming further wrote.

This sentiment combined with a pic of NFL QB Zach Wilson standing for the anthem in an NFL stadium implies that the Black players who kneel aren’t “standing up for America” or “for God” or being an example of a “true leader” for children. pic.twitter.com/GbCYrQxeHN — Resist Programming 🛰 (@RzstProgramming) August 24, 2021

Before the kneeling protests started in 2016, no one praised NFL players for standing for the anthem. This sort of sentiment became popular as a rebuke to NFL players using to moment to protest police killing Black and Brown folks and other system racism in this country. — Resist Programming 🛰 (@RzstProgramming) August 24, 2021

It’s a regular day in America, and that means the outrage mob has to be upset about something. At this point, it’s a weird day when we don’t have people triggered.

Imagine getting upset with Zach Wilson’s mother in this situation. She did literally nothing other than share a photo of her son standing during the national anthem.

Are we now at a point in America where celebrating standing is a reason to get canceled? There used to be a time in the USA when standing for the anthem was the default setting.

Now, it requires you to defend your choice. What incredibly pathetic and sad times we live in.

Hopefully, Lisa holds strong and doesn’t back down. If we’re at the point where supporting your children and America gets you in trouble, then we’re officially lost as a nation.