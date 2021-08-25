Ladies and gentlemen, the day of “American Horror Story: Double Feature” premiering has arrived.

At 10:00 pm EST Wednesday night on FX, the 10th season of the incredibly popular series will drop for millions of fans around America. (REVIEW: ‘Westworld’ Season 3 Ends With The Possible Deaths Of Multiple Characters)

As a huge “AHS” fan, I couldn’t be more excited.

It’s been nearly two years since we last had new episodes of “AHS,” and I think I speak for everyone when I say that’s just too long.

When “American Horror Story” is rolling, it’s one of the best shows on TV, but due to the coronavirus, there was nearly a two year delay between the start of season 10 and a very strong season nine.

While details aren’t really known about season 10, the very few promos and previews we have seen indicate that it will follow aliens and creatures from the ocean.

If that’s not enough to get you amped up, then I don’t know what to tell you.

Make sure to tune in Wednesday night on FX and check back for my full review once I have a chance to watch. I’m super excited!