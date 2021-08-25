ANALYSIS: Cuomo Forgot To Pardon One Key Person On His Way Out

Former Democratic New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo granted clemency to a range of criminals as he departed office but forgot to pardon one key person on the way out.

Cuomo marked his final day in office Monday by handing out a pardon for a man who stole nearly $10 million and making a parole board referral for a 76-year-old man over his role in the deadly 1981 Brink’s armored car robbery, according to The New York Post. Beyond the pardon and the parole recommendation, Cuomo commuted four other criminals’ sentences. But the now-former governor left out one person who might need some pardon in the future for crimes perpetrated in the state of New York: himself.