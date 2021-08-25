‘Black Panther’ Star Taken To Hospital After Being Injured On Set Of Filming Sequel

“Black Panther” star Letitia Wright had to be taken to a hospital after she was injured on set while filming the highly-anticipated Marvel sequel, according to Deadline.

“Letitia Wright sustained minor injuries today while filming a stunt for ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,'” a spokesperson for Marvel Studios shared with Deadline magazine in a piece published Wednesday.

"She is currently receiving care in a local hospital and is expected to be released soon," the spokesperson added.

Letitia Wright has been hospitalized with minor injuries after a stunt rig accident on the set of “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.” https://t.co/Ox1HctcJ9Z pic.twitter.com/3ffnA0TfiX — Variety (@Variety) August 25, 2021

The outlet noted, the 27-year-old actress suffered the unknown injuries during an overnight shoot in Boston on a stunt rig. Sources shared, that the injury is not major and it wasn't expected to delay filming of the movie in any way.

Sources later shared that Letitia had been released from the hospital.

Wright is reprising her role as Shuri for the upcoming sequel to the monster hit “Black Panther,” along with such stars as Angela Bassett, Danai Gurira, Lupita Nyong’o and more.

“Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” is currently scheduled to come out in theaters in July 2022.