DEBATE: Which College Football Tradition Are You Most Excited To See Return?

Which college football tradition are fans most excited to see return?

This was a question posed Wednesday by Fox College Football on Twitter, and it’s a very fair question. After all, we spent last season with mostly or completely empty stadiums. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Now, it’s time to pack the stands again and that means traditions are coming back.

Which fan tradition are you most excited to see back in action this season? 🎉🔊 pic.twitter.com/LtcDdf0GUJ — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) August 25, 2021

For me, it’s not even a tough question at all. I’m so excited to see Jump Around again at Camp Randall. As I’m sure most of you know, Jump Around takes place between the third and fourth quarter of home Wisconsin games.

As the House of Pain song of the same name blasts, the entire stadium rocks with people jumping up and down.

Until you see it, it’s almost impossible to explain how incredible it is.

You might not have anything in common with the people around you, but when Jump Around kicks off heading into the fourth quarter, you know you’re in for a wild time.

You know that 80,000+ people are cutting loose together and celebrating the Badgers as we prepare to end our opponent on the field.

So, for me, it’s all about Jump Around. Let us know your favorite tradition in the comments below.