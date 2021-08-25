Police Find Missing Woman Dead In Secret Grave Days After Killing Main Suspect

A Colorado woman who vanished last week has been found dead in a secret grave just days after the main suspect was killed in a shootout with police, according to authorities.

Cheyenne Goins, 21, was reported missing on Aug. 12 by her family, the Alamosa County Sheriff’s Office stated in a Facebook post. More than a week after she disappeared, the sheriff’s office discovered her body in a “clandestine grave in a remote area” in the county between Colorado State Highways 160 and 150 on Aug. 21.

The El Paso County Coroner ruled her death a homicide but authorities are not disclosing how Goins was killed, noting the "information is a key component of the investigation," authorities said.

Lucas Antonio Salas Jr., 33, was considered the main suspect in her disappearance, having been one of the last people seen with Goins before she went missing, according to police. Investigators, however, “have not connected Salas to Goins’ homicide.”

Salas was killed in an officer-involved shooting in Northglenn on Aug. 18, the Northglenn Police Department stated. Salas was trying to evade police before he stopped on the side of the road near a golf course, Fox 31 reported.

“The suspect produced a firearm and shots were exchanged. The suspect was struck by gunfire and was transported to a local area hospital where was pronounced dead,” police said, according to the report.

The investigation remains ongoing and no other arrests have been made, according to police.