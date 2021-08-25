Comedian David Spade Says Cancel Culture Creates A ‘Tough World’ For Humor

Superstar David Spade talked about the “tough world out there” now for comedians amid cancel culture and said he really hopes “comics are allowed to be comics.”

“It’s very dicey,” the 57-year-old actor told Variety in a piece published Tuesday, when asked about comedians being censored in the time of cancel culture. (RELATED: ‘It’s No Different Than McCarthyism’: Jon Lovitz Torches ‘Cancel Culture’)

David Spade: Cancel culture is making the comedy business “very dicey.” https://t.co/T5PGz3pdc5 pic.twitter.com/b9SKa6K8Yd — Newsmax (@newsmax) August 25, 2021

“It’s very tricky,” he added. “You used to have to say anything to go as far as you could, to push the envelope, to get attention, and people would be like, ‘I like this guy. He’s pushing it.’ And in comedy clubs, audiences really appreciate that … Now you say the one wrong move and you’re canceled.” (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

“It’s a very tough world out there,” Spade continued. “I think all the comedians have gotten together, in a way, to say we just have to keep doing what we were doing, and the people that come to the shows will appreciate it. But you get an outsider that comes in and goes, ‘I was so offended.'” (RELATED: Katt Williams Shuts Down Idea Of ‘Cancel Culture,’ Says Comedians Worried About It Should Find New Gig)

The “Tommy Boy” star said comedian’s say things to push the envelope and “the intent is not to be mean.”

“If the intent is to do it as a joke or a spin on something, and it is mean to people, but you’re just making fun of that, I don’t think that’s horrible,” the former “Saturday Night Live” star shared. “I’ve been in the business doing it for 20 years, so I hope comics are allowed to be comics. I really hope so.”

Spade adds his voice to a growing list of famous people who have reacted to the current cancel culture, with people like Chris Rock ripping it and saying people “are scared” to speak.

While others like Seth Rogen have defended it and shared comedians should stop complaining about it and “accept it” if their jokes “have not aged well.”