Dr. Fauci Promotes Early Use Of Monoclonal Antibodies

COVID-19 patients are now being encouraged to receive a “much-underutilized intervention,” by Dr. Anthony Fauci at the White House.

Fauci said, “early treatment with anti-SARS-CoV-2 monoclonal antibodies can reduce the risk of COVID-19 hospitalization or death by 70 to 85%,” according to the White House.

Fauci: Early use of monoclonal antibodies can cut risk of hospitalization, death up to 85% https://t.co/tkHgQBuzPh pic.twitter.com/FS3fq4r62p — New York Post (@nypost) August 24, 2021

“It is important to emphasize that this must be done early in infection and not wait, of course, until a person is sick enough to be hospitalized. That’s when you get the best effect,” he said, according to the White House.

Florida Gov. Ron De Santis faced backlash for his recommendation of monoclonal antibodies treatment earlier in August. The Associated Press (AP) seemed to imply DeSantis had a vested interest in supporting the treatment, according to Fox News. (RELATED: Florida Pushes Antibody Treatments After Record COVID-19 Hospitalizations)

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, who has been criticized for opposing mask mandates, is now touting a COVID-19 antibody treatment in which a top donor’s company has invested millions of dollars. DeSantis has been promoting the treatment as virus cases spike. https://t.co/0TwgYlONVh — The Associated Press (@AP) August 18, 2021

AP also stated, “Experts agree that keeping people out of the hospital is a top priority, but say vaccines — not treatments for people after they get sick – are the best way to do that,” in their report.