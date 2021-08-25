FBI Raids Detroit City Hall And Homes Of Council Members In Corruption Probe

The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) has executed search warrants at Detroit City Hall and the homes of two city council members in relation to a federal corruption investigation.

The FBI executed search warrants at the homes of Detroit council members Janeé Ayers and Scott Benson and offices at the Coleman A. Young Municipal Center on Wednesday, Fox News reported. Charges have previously been filed against another council member, André Spivey, for corruption stemming from bribery payments of upwards of $35,000, according to Fox News.

UPDATE: The raid at Detroit Councilwoman Janeé Ayers’ home comes 3 years after her name emerged in a sealed FBI wiretap affidavit I obtained. The affidavit outlined a probe targeting towing titan Gasper Fiore, aka the “Baron of Bribery” https://t.co/dj1TxYlQyj via @detroitnews — Robert Snell (@robertsnellnews) August 25, 2021

“The citizens of Detroit have a right to a city government that’s free of corruption,” Timothy Waters, the special agent in charge of the FBI’s office in Detroit, told the Detroit News following the raids. (RELATED: Council Member In Cleveland Charged With Theft Of Federal Program, Falsification Of Records)

Agents reportedly did not raid Mayor Mike Duggan’s office or executive suite, according to the Detroit News, but did collect evidence from other offices that will reportedly be presented to the U.S. Attorney’s office.

“Clearly, there is a culture of corruption that doesn’t stop at the city line or the county line,” Erik Gordon, a professor for the University of Michigan’s Ross Business School, told the Detroit News.

#BREAKING The @FBIDetroit Executing search warrants on two members of the Detroit City Council here on the 13th floor of the City County building. @FOX2News @WWJ950 #detroit pic.twitter.com/VCXGfQD9iq — Charlie Langton (@charlielangton) August 25, 2021

As of Wednesday afternoon, no charges have been filed against Ayers, Benson, or any other council members in relation to the raids, according to the Detroit News.

In 2010, Detroit’s city government was the subject of national headlines after then-Mayor Kwame Kilpatrick was charged with corruption after it was discovered that he had taken hundreds of thousands of dollars in bribes from a little-known city contractor. He resigned in September of 2008.

Principles in Detroit’s school district also faced corruption probes in 2016, after authorities uncovered a massive kickback scheme that was worth at least $900,000 dollars that involved fake school supply orders.