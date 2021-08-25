19-Year-Old Girl Who Allegedly Set Man On Fire Charged With Murder

A 19-year-old girl was charged with murder after she allegedly set a man on fire, ABC13 reported Wednesday.

The suspect, who was identified as Texas resident Emma Presler, was charged Monday with the murder of Devin Graham and the attempted murder of his girlfriend, Karissa Lindros, ABC 13 reported. (Man Charged For Civil Rights Violation After Allegedly Setting 4 Churches On Fire)

WANTED: This is Emma Presler, 19, now charged with murder in the August 6 fatal assault of a man & assault of a woman at 2046 Aspen Glade Dr in west Houston. If you know her whereabouts, call HPD Homicide 713-308-3600 or @CrimeStopHOU. More info is at https://t.co/p78tvay9Gm pic.twitter.com/5CdxNmitYK — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) August 23, 2021

Houston police suspected that Presler went into the couples’ home in early August, doused them in gasoline and set them on fire. Both were flown to a medical center, but Graham eventually succumbed to his injuries and died.

Lindros is still recovering from infections and surgeries and may still require more surgeries, ABC13 reported.

Both families were devastated by what happened but were hopeful for Lindros’ healing and for Presler to be brought to justice.

Lindros’ aunt Lisa Sherlock said that she was especially relieved about the charges. “We actually have a name now, and a face, of who did this,” according to the outlet.

Sherlock added that Graham was a father of three daughters who will now grow up fatherless. She said that Lindros’ was fighting hard, so that she could return home to her family.

Sherlock said that Presler knew her niece and that she was charged for previous crimes including the murder of 20-year-old Sierra Rhodd and was accused of being a getaway driver, according to ABC13. Both charges were dropped because there was not enough evidence to convict Presler.