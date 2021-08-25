ESPN Officially Removes Max Kellerman From ‘First Take’

Max Kellerman’s time on “First Take” has come to an end.

ESPN has officially pulled the plug on Kellerman co-hosting the network’s most popular show with Stephen A. Smith, according to a release from the network. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Kellerman, who co-hosted “First Take” for several years, will now join “Keyshawn, JWill & Max” on the radio for a four-hour show every morning, according to the same ESPN release. The network also referred to an “updated format” for “First Take.”

🎙 @ESPNRadio reveals enhanced weekday studio show lineup beginning Tuesday, Sept. 7 Expanded afternoon show windows begin Sept. 27 Details: https://t.co/nRUNGO3voS pic.twitter.com/tBEXVNHk9N — ESPN PR (@ESPNPR) August 24, 2021

Well, there it is, folks. Stephen A. reportedly wanted Kellerman gone from “First Take,” and the most powerful man at ESPN got his wish.

It’s now all about Stephen A. and he’s eliminated any possible threat to his influence on the network. Kellerman goes to a radio show and his former co-host’s platform grows.

BREAKING: Max Kellerman’s nearly five-year long stint on ESPN’s “First Take” with Stephen A. Smith may be coming to an end. The latest from @MMcCarthyREV ⤵️ — Front Office Sports (@FOS) August 18, 2021

As I’ve said many times before, never simply trust what you see on TV. Things are often different behind the scenes.

Despite the fact ESPN wants everyone to believe everything is fine at all times, the most popular star at the network reportedly pulled strings to have his co-host booted, and it worked.

Lots of drama behind the curtain!

ESPN continues to have more and more issues, and the problems don’t look like they’ll end soon. Remember, as great as things look on TV, problems behind the scenes are often the worst with the wokest. pic.twitter.com/4bVhX1sTE0 — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) August 20, 2021

We’ll see how it shakes out for ESPN, but as usual, lots of chaos on the network’s hands.