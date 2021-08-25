Editorial

ESPN Officially Removes Max Kellerman From ‘First Take’

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JULY 12: Max Kellerman attends the 2021 Sports Humanitarian Awards on July 12, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)

Max Kellerman’s time on “First Take” has come to an end.

ESPN has officially pulled the plug on Kellerman co-hosting the network’s most popular show with Stephen A. Smith, according to a release from the network. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Kellerman, who co-hosted “First Take” for several years, will now join “Keyshawn, JWill & Max” on the radio for a four-hour show every morning, according to the same ESPN release. The network also referred to an “updated format” for “First Take.”

Well, there it is, folks. Stephen A. reportedly wanted Kellerman gone from “First Take,” and the most powerful man at ESPN got his wish.

It’s now all about Stephen A. and he’s eliminated any possible threat to his influence on the network. Kellerman goes to a radio show and his former co-host’s platform grows.

As I’ve said many times before, never simply trust what you see on TV. Things are often different behind the scenes.

Despite the fact ESPN wants everyone to believe everything is fine at all times, the most popular star at the network reportedly pulled strings to have his co-host booted, and it worked.

Lots of drama behind the curtain!

We’ll see how it shakes out for ESPN, but as usual, lots of chaos on the network’s hands.