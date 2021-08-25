Man Finds A Gigantic Centipede In His Apartment In Japan

A man is blowing up Reddit after finding a gigantic centipede in his apartment.

In a reddit post from u/Saucy_Lemur, an absolutely massive centipede was photographed on a door, and it needs to be seen to be believed.

"Found this in my apartment while living in Japan. They are FAST," u/Saucy_Lemur wrote on the viral photo, which has more than 77,000 upvotes.

You can take a look at the photo below, but be warned that it might stop you from sleeping.

This is going to be a very hard no from me. I see something like this, and you best believe I'm going to get a shotgun.

I see something like that in my house, and I'd rather torch the whole place to the ground than risk having to live with it.

You’re out of your damn mind if you think I’m not going to war with that creature. I’m firing every single round of ammunition I have.

Anyone who says they’re okay with that thing living in their residence is a liar or insane. There’s no middle ground.

I’d be loading up a shotgun with birdshot so fast that your head would be spinning. If that doesn’t work, then we move up to the big stuff.

Either way, that thing is dying on the spot.

As for the rest of you, best of luck sleeping tonight after seeing that photo!

H/T: BroBible