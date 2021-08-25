‘Good Morning America’ Producer Michael Corn Accused Of Sexually Assaulting Multiple Women

“Good Morning America” former producer Michael Corn has been accused of sexually assaulting several women during his time with ABC, according to a new lawsuit.

Kirstyn Crawford, a producer on the morning show, alleged that Corn had assaulted her during a business trip to Los Angeles in 2015, the suit filed in New York state court read, according to the Wall Street Journal in a piece published Wednesday. (RELATED: Report: Kevin Spacey Facing 3 More Sexual Assault Allegations In London)

Crawford claimed the former top producer “forcibly touched” her, “kissing her head and rubbing her legs, telling her he wanted to help her with her career” during a Uber ride back to their hotel after a party. When they got back, Crawford alleged that he asked her to sit on his bed after calling him to her room in need of an Advil, according to the suit. (RELATED: Pelosi Praised Kavanaugh Accuser Christine Ford’s ‘Courage,’ But Ignores Biden Accuser Tara Reade)

She claimed she didn’t say no for fear he would allegedly “lash out” at her, the suit added. Crawford alleged Michael then “grabbed her arm and pulled her head onto his chest and began kissing the top of her head,” but that she was able to pull away after a few minutes and left to go back to her room.

An ABC News staffer accused former “Good Morning America” executive producer Michael Corn of sexual assault and fostering a toxic work environment in a lawsuit against him and the network https://t.co/2gbFCPoFVP — The Wall Street Journal (@WSJ) August 25, 2021

Former ABC News producer Jill McClain accused Corn of sexually assaulting her nearly a decade ago when the two worked together on ABC’s “World News Tonight. In the suit, McClain alleged that during a red-eye flight in 2010 when he groped her, “rubbing her vagina through her jeans,” the suit read.

In the suit, the former ABC producer claimed an intoxicated Corn forced his way into her hotel room during another trip to London in 2011. McClain alleged that he pushed her onto the bed and “grabbed the top” of her “jumpsuit as well as her bra and pulled them both down,” fondling her breasts. She then allegedly pushed Corn off of her and yelled at him to leave, which he did. She’s not named as a plaintiff but is mentioned as supporting Ms. Crawford’s case, the Wall Street Journal reported.

ABC, part of the Walt Disney company, is also named in the suit as a defendant as the former news staffer alleged the company had received complaints from other women about Mr. Corn’s alleged conduct yet failed to take any disciplinary action, the Wall Street Journal reported.

According to the report, the network learned about Crawford’s allegations in 2017 but didn’t launch an investigation into her and McClain’s claims until they had filed formal complaints to the company earlier this year.

The former news staffer reportedly is seeking unspecified damages for alleged emotional and physical distress, among others.

Corn, however, has called the allegations fabrications and vehemently denied any allegation he engaged in improper sexual contact with another woman, a statement obtained by the outlet read. He also promised to “vigorously” defend himself.

Corn left the network in April, and neither he nor ABC provided any reason for his exit after being with the company for more than a decade, the Wall Street Journal reported.