Former ‘Good Morning America’ Producer Accused Of Sexual Assault

A sexual assault lawsuite was filed against former ABC and ‘Good Morning America’ producer Michael Corn on Monday.

Kirstyn Crawford, an ABC News staffer, filed the lawsuit claiming Corn sexually assaulted her on a business trip to Los Angeles in 2015 and created a toxic work environment, according to the complaint.

ABC is also named a defendant as the suit claims the company did not take disciplinary actions when it received numerous complaints about Corn’s sexual behavior. (REPORT: Bill Cosby Will Plead The Fifth In Alleged Playboy Mansion Assault Case, Attorney Says)

“We are committed to upholding a safe and supportive work environment and have a process in place that thoroughly reviews and addresses complaints that are made. ABC news disputes the claims made against it and will address this matter in court,” an ABC spokesperson said, according to The Wall Street Journal.

Michael Corn, formerly the executive in charge of Good Morning America, is being sued by GMA producer Kirstyn Crawford, “alleging he sexually assaulted her and fostered a toxic work environment.” https://t.co/VtpY81fVWR pic.twitter.com/B94iHZtMkg — TVNewser (@tvnewser) August 25, 2021



The suit, which was filed in New York state court, also claims Corn sexually assaulted ABC News producer Jill McClain while working together at ABC’s “World News Tonight” almost ten years ago. McClain is not named as a plaintiff but supports Crawford’s allegations.

“I vehemently deny any allegations that I engaged in improper sexual contact with another woman,” Corn said in a statement to the Daily Caller News Foundation, adding that Crawford’s and McClain’s claims were “fabricated.” He said he would be defending himself “vigorously” in court.

Corn left ABC in April, and neither he nor the company gave a reason for the exit, according to the WSJ. He was named president of News Nation, a startup backed by Nexstar Media Group.

“We have no comment on anything that may or may not have happened prior to Mr. Corn’s employment with Nexstar,” a company spokesperson told the DCNF.

The suit says that multiple other women at ABC complained to the company about Corn’s behavior, which included bullying and sexual harassment.

ABC did not immediately respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

