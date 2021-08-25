How Miguel Lopes Inspires Everyone to Go After Their Dreams

Miguel Lopes is a successful entrepreneur, trader, and investor. He has a selfless and warm personality that makes him easily approachable and is one of the most benevolent businessmen and traders you can meet in the industry. He is always open to motivating others and sharing his secrets to success in the markets, which some traders aren’t prepared to share.

Miguel comes from one of the most humble backgrounds. He was born and raised in Portugal, where he spent most of his early life. From a young age, Miguel grew up seeing his family struggle to stay afloat financially. His mother was employed part-time and often worked as an underpaid cleaner. His father was not doing much better either; he was a truck driver but lost his money to his addictions. Miguel’s dad battled various addictions, and his family was never his top priority. In other words, he was better as an absent father.

Despite these humble beginnings, Miguel grew up with the passion and drive to create wealth. He did not know how but only that he had to. His schooling did not provide him with what he wanted, either, but he never lost focus. As expected, Miguel ended up in a nine-to-five job after graduating high school. Though he did not like it, this was his life for a couple of years.

His relentless desire for success led him to extensively research the financial world. His attention was drawn to the financial markets, and he was fascinated with trading. From the start, Miguel saw hope in financial markets and was confident it was the key to the life he wanted. A determined individual, he turned to the internet and learned about online trading classes. He acquired the basics, and off he went with his trading.

Like in many success stories, Miguel has overcome numerous obstacles and failures to be the person he is today. He often opens up about the many mistakes he made in the early stages of his journey. He holds the opinion that most of the information available on the internet is unreliable. As a result, he lost lots of money but considered it a learning curve. What matters is that he learned to separate emotions from business. Emotions will make people lose money, while knowledge helps them make it.

Miguel believes that millions of aspiring entrepreneurs and investors have unique, innovative, and exciting ideas but lack the necessary skills and abilities to actualize their dreams. Equally, many other aspiring entrepreneurs have the right skills and qualities but don’t have an idea to chase. They all have the potential but only lack the inner drive and motivation to get what they want.

As a successful entrepreneur, Miguel recommends not giving up regardless of the current situation. Embrace an open and positive mindset that will help you spot and identify potential business gaps within your vicinity. He strongly advocates investing in yourself, building self-confidence, and believing in your value—treasure what you have to offer, as it is the basis of your success. You may not have a clear path in sight, but what matters is your starting point.

Miguel Lopes seeks to continue growing his business empire while empowering others. Through his company, he is already looking for ways to expand and reach more people. For them, it is an important goal to make money while helping others.

He is currently offering courses and mentorship on various topics including financial markets. There is also an opportunity to make extra money by reselling the services.