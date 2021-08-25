J.R. Smith Doesn’t Want To Hear Any Jokes About Hennessy

Former NBA star J.R. Smith doesn’t have much tolerance for jokes about drinking Hennessy.

People on social media have long joked about Smith and the popular cognac brand ever since it looked like he was drinking it back in 2016, which later turned out to be champagne. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Jr Smith seguindo o Drinking Game da NBA No Sportv… pic.twitter.com/uaMX48NE0U — Pérolas da NBA (@PerolasdaNBA) January 31, 2016

In response to a viral TikTok video of Smith on campus after enrolling North Carolina A&T that made a reference to the drink, the two-time NBA champion fired back on a House of Highlights post.

“As a black man in America you still can’t move on from the bullshit that people continue to put on your name! Not one positive post about going to school and trying to better myself! Ya’ll make it look so weak/corney to inspire people to want to do better you consistently bring up an post bullshit,” Smith wrote, according to BroBible.

You can read his full reply below.

I’m excited @TheRealJRSmith goes to #NCAT but y’all need to realize he is a person trying to better himself. Give him his space and privacy. Network with him and engage in intellectual and meaningful conversation. Proud of you J.R., do your thing. #AggiePride 💙💛💯 pic.twitter.com/z1SoSZb8aV — Queen Nadiya 👑💖🎶 (@QueenByDesign_) August 24, 2021

This might surprise some of you, but I honestly understand where Smith is coming from. His basketball career is almost certainly completely behind him, he’s enrolled in college and trying to play some NCAA golf.

If you can’t at least recognize that he’s being a solid role model for young men, then you’re just not interested in the facts.

He spent a long time in the NBA, made a ton of money and he still chose to go to college at the age of 35. Honestly, I think it’s pretty cool, especially that he’s on the golf team.

If you’re still out here making wisecracks about Hennessy, then you’re just not trying to be serious or focus on what’s important.

“Very special. I can’t wait to be part of an HBCU Family.” great to talk with @TheRealJRSmith here at @WyndhamChamp Pro-Am. Smith is enrolling at @ncatsuaggies (went to NBA straight from HS) and hopes to get NCAA Clearance to play on the @NCATAGGIES Golf Team. @WFMY #wfmysports pic.twitter.com/GzWuiVb95Q — Brian Hall (@bhallwfmy) August 11, 2021

Props to Smith for taking steps to make his life better by earning a college education. You love to see it.