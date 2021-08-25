Jaguars Name Trevor Lawrence The Team’s Starting Quarterback

Trevor Lawrence has officially earned the starting quarterback job in Jacksonville.

After battling it out in camp against Gardner Minshew for the QB1 job, the Jaguars announced Wednesday that the former Clemson star will be under center week one.

Lawrence officially winning the starting job took a bit longer than expected, but he accomplished the goal nonetheless.

It’s officially the Trevor Lawrence show in Jacksonville, which is exactly what fans wanted to see.

I’ve always been high on Lawrence ever since he showed up on campus for the Clemson Tigers. In fact, the last Mountain Dew I ever drank was while I was sitting on a couch watching his first career start back in 2018.

Now, he’s in complete control of an NFL offense after being the first overall pick. The young man is a rising star and there’s no doubt about it.

As for Minshew, I hope the Jaguars trade him to a team that will put him on the field. He’s an electric personality and a ton of fun to watch.

The NFL is better off when guys like him are on the field, but it’s just not going to happen with Lawrence ahead of him on the depth chart.

Now, we wait to see what Lawrence does this season. It should be a ton of fun!